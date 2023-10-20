3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Electric truck maker Rivian says construction on 1st phase of Georgia factory will proceed in 2024

FILE -- Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's...
FILE -- Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Some residents oppose the plant, saying it will spoil their rural quality of life. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rivian Automotive has confirmed that it will move ahead with construction on a factory in Georgia early next year.

The California-based electric truck company made the announcement Thursday as it opens a retail location in an intown Atlanta development. It’s the eighth in a network of what the company calls “spaces” that it’s rolling out in select locations nationwide.

The company plans additional locations in Colorado, Texas and California in the coming months. Rivian currently has a factory in Illinois.

It plans a $5 billion manufacturing complex east of Atlanta where it’s supposed to produce vehicles with lower price tags aimed at a mass market.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A fatal accident closed all southbound lanes in Holly Springs.
Tow truck driver killed on I-575 in Cherokee County
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Historic downtown Senoia is one of the most famous production sites in the Atlanta metro area...
International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours
File image for a water outage.
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

Latest News

Marcella Cardill is a movie costume designer.
‘Every piece can tell a story’: Movie costume designer explains her process
Kenneth Chesebro's Fulton County mugshot
Jury selection beginning today for Kenneth Chesebro
Assembly Atlanta's pond serves several purposes, from helping the environment to helping...
Assembly Atlanta, from real-life to mock-ups
A total of 450 jurors are set to appear early Friday morning in the first phase of an expected...
Jury selection set to begin Friday for Kenneth Chesebro