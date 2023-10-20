Hundreds rally in downtown Atlanta in support of Palestine, calls for end to violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of supporters of Palestine held a rally in downtown Atlanta on Friday afternoon calling for an end to the violence.

Supporters were chanting “let us march” to police and were holding up Palestinian flags and posters such as “Stop the genocidal bombing of Gaza,” and “Israel bombs hospitals.”

The group is responding days after a deadly strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which killed hundreds of people.

The rally started at the CNN Center and supporters now appear to be marching toward Atlanta City Hall.

