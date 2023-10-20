Jury selection set to begin today for Kenneth Chesebro

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A total of 450 jurors are set to appear early Friday morning in the first phase of an expected months-long trial of Kenneth Chesebro, one of 19 co-defendants charged in former President Donald Trump’s historic Fulton County indictment.

Chesebro’s trial is American history’s first criminal case with direct ties to the ex-president’s alleged attempts to overturn an election.

Chesebro was expected to go on trial with Sidney Powell, but on Thursday, Powell pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to six years probation (12 months for each count served consecutively); a $6,000 fine ($1,000 for each count); a $2,700 restitution to be paid to Georgia secretary of state office; a letter of apology; an agreement to testify against other co-defendants; and an agreement that she cannot interact with any witnesses, co-defendants or members of the media.

Earlier this week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said the jurors will begin filling out questionnaires that will be uploaded electronically later in the day.

Both Powell and Chesebro had filed motions asking for a speedy trial, motions that were eventually approved by McAfee, who is presiding over the massive case. McAfee has also ruled Trump and 16 other co-defendants will be tried together at a later date that has yet to be determined.

Trump and 18 others are charged with participating in an alleged criminal conspiracy designed to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. The massive, racketeering-related indictment was announced in August by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Chesebro and Powell are both former Trump campaign attorneys. On Thursday, Powell became the second co-defendant charged in the case to reach a plea deal, the first being former Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall.

Prosecutors have said Chesebro worked with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign. Chesebro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

Willis had been seeking to try all of the co-defendants in one trial, an effort that was brought to a screeching halt when McAfee agreed to allow Powell and Chesebro to be tried separately from the others named in Willis’ indictment.

McAfee had recently ruled that attorneys for Powell and Chesebro could question the grand jurors who handed down the historic indictments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.