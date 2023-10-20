Local man flies to Israel to hold funeral for father killed by Hamas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Tonight an Alpharetta man is on his way to Israel to attend the funeral of his 80-year-old father who he says was killed in Israel during the October 7, massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists.

“It’s not a way for a person to die, no one is supposed to die like that,” Alpharetta resident Avishay Ben Zvi said.

Avishay Ben Zvi spent Thursday traveling more than six thousand miles away from Atlanta, with his father Amitai on his mind.

“If he was dying a day before on October 6, of natural causes we’d be sad obviously, we would come to a funeral, we would mourn him, but this was different,” Avishay said.

Since Saturday he’s been dealing with a different type of mourning process, after learning his 80-year-old father who had Parkinson’s disease was murdered in his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz Israel by Hamas terrorists.

His father’s caregiver was also kidnapped and hasn’t been seen since either.

“On Sunday we are going to go north to the funeral. It’s going to be a ceremony and the father from the Kibbutz will be there in a safer place because the Kibbutz itself is still not a safe place. It will be a small ceremony with only family members.”

Avishay will have his remaining family and friends by his side supporting him during the funeral where he will fulfill his father’s last wish, and bury him next to his wife who recently died of cancer.

Back on U.S. soil, more support may be on the way soon.

During a speech from the Oval Office Thursday night, President Biden put pressure on Congress to fund aid to Israel and Ukraine.

“We’re going to make sure the Iron Dome continues to guard the skies over Israel. We’re going to make sure other hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever and prevent this conflict from spreading,” President Biden said.

Biden vowed to help Israel defeat the terrorist group Hamas who is responsible for Avishay’s father’s funeral and so many others.

“To all of you hurting, those of you hurting, I want you to know, I see you. You belong,” President Biden said.

