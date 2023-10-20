Police looking for person of interest in Clayton County aggravated assault case

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are looking for a man believed to be connected to an aggravated assault case, they said in a statement.

The incident happened near Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro, police said. The person of interest’s name and the case’s details are unknown.

Officials ask anyone who has seen the man to contact Detective A. Walker at (770) 473-5483.

