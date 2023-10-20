3-Degree Guarantee
Strangers who took over Cobb County home charged with burglary

The new homeowner bought the house two weeks ago. But before she could move in, a group of strangers beat her to it and locked her out.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jennifer Herrera was left with a huge mess to clean up in her new Cobb County home.

Smyrna police busted multiple people on Cliff Creek Court in Cobb County, creating drama in the neighborhood.

Herrera bought the house two weeks ago, but before she could move in, a group of strangers beat her to it and locked her out.

“I don’t know what to think. I can’t believe there are people out there like that,” Herrera said. “They somehow moved in and changed the locks.”

According to the initial police report, a man, later identified as Oginga Thompson, said he entered into a lease agreement to rent the home, even though Herrera owned it and had the deed to prove it.

Upon further investigation, police obtained a warrant which stated that Thompson had a falsified lease and gained access to the home by breaking a basement window. He told Atlanta News First a very different story when we questioned him earlier in the week.

Thompson was charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with theft of services and tampering with the water meter. Two others were also arrested. Hallie Burgess was charged with burglary, obstruction and criminal damage to property. Shaquan Gould was charged with burglary and possession of marijuana charges.

Herrera also took photographs of the mess left behind inside the home.

“It can happen virtually anywhere,” Ben Young, a real estate attorney, said.

Young said there has been a spike in people taking over homes. If it happens to you, he suggests you go to your county courthouse and execute an affidavit saying an intruder is in your home. Then have the sheriff’s office act on it and remove those who don’t belong.

“So, what people should do is, first and foremost, call the police.  It is a crime, call the police. After that best advice is to seek an attorney that has experience with these matters,” Young said.

