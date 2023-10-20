3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Third time’s not a charm for Rep. Jim Jordan in House speakership bid

Georgia Rep. Ferguson again votes for Rep. Steve Scalise, reported death threats for withdrawing Jordan support
After failing to receive the needed votes, Jim Jordan is still fighting for the House speakership.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Friday morning in his quest to become the next U.S. House speaker.

The House held a third vote to elect a House speaker since California Republican Kevin McCarthy was ousted two weeks ago, becoming the first House speaker in American history to be ousted.

McCarthy gave Jordan’s nominating speech on Friday.

FULL POLITICAL COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Republican from Georgia’s 3rd congressional district, again voted for U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Ferguson initially supported Jordan’s candidacy, but then changed his mind and voted against Jordan during Thursday’s vote and supported Scalise.

Ferguson then said he’s received death threats after withdrawing his support for Jordan.

“Shortly after casting that [second] vote, my family and I started receiving death-threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated,” Ferguson wrote.

Besides including a portion of metro Atlanta, Ferguson’s district reaches southwest into the outskirts of Columbus, and includes a sliver of the Fountain City itself.

On Friday, Jordan lost even more support during this third vote than he did during his first and second attempts, with 25 Republican votes against him. He was 20 votes down on Monday and 22 votes down on Thursday.

Last week, another Georgia congressman, Austin Scott from the 8th district, launched a brief attempt to become speaker before casting his support to Jordan.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver killed on I-575 in Cherokee County
Historic downtown Senoia is one of the most famous production sites in the Atlanta metro area...
International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
File image for a water outage.
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

Latest News

Kenneth Chesebro's Fulton County mugshot
WATCH: Kenneth Chesebro reaches plea deal in Trump Georgia indictment
Rep. Jim Jordan is trying again to get elected as speaker. (Source: Local News Live)
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House votes for speaker
Biden said he was sending an “urgent budget request” to Congress on Friday, to cover emergency...
Biden: Security package an unprecedented commitment to Israel
Sidney Powell's Fulton County mugshot
Sidney Powell plea could ‘sink many ships’ in election interference case