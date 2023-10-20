Third time’s not a charm for Rep. Jim Jordan in House speakership bid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Friday morning in his quest to become the next U.S. House speaker.

The House held a third vote to elect a House speaker since California Republican Kevin McCarthy was ousted two weeks ago, becoming the first House speaker in American history to be ousted.

McCarthy gave Jordan’s nominating speech on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Republican from Georgia’s 3rd congressional district, again voted for U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Ferguson initially supported Jordan’s candidacy, but then changed his mind and voted against Jordan during Thursday’s vote and supported Scalise.

Ferguson then said he’s received death threats after withdrawing his support for Jordan.

“Shortly after casting that [second] vote, my family and I started receiving death-threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated,” Ferguson wrote.

Besides including a portion of metro Atlanta, Ferguson’s district reaches southwest into the outskirts of Columbus, and includes a sliver of the Fountain City itself.

On Friday, Jordan lost even more support during this third vote than he did during his first and second attempts, with 25 Republican votes against him. He was 20 votes down on Monday and 22 votes down on Thursday.

Last week, another Georgia congressman, Austin Scott from the 8th district, launched a brief attempt to become speaker before casting his support to Jordan.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.