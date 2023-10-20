3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Twin sisters ‘connected at the hip’ celebrate milestone birthday together

Twin sisters Jennie Chitwood and Boots Rogers are celebrating their 100th birthday together. (Source: WTVG)
By Tony Geftos and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Twin sisters, Jennie Chitwood and Wilhelmina “Boots” Rogers, have spent a lot of time over the years doing everything together – going to church, working, and raising each other’s children.

“We’ve always felt like we had something special because it’s like having two moms when they’re twins and because we lived close and did everything together,” Chitwood’s daughter Debby Kuhn said.

Now, the twins celebrated their 100th birthday together with a big party thrown by their family.

“I think each year, they might think we might not be here the next year, and they don’t want to miss it,” Chitwood said.

“And we’ve been just very, very happy, and if we go to heaven, that’s all I’m praying for is heaven and her. To go together,” Rogers said.

Through it all, they’ve had each other and still say they share plenty of laughs along the way.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A fatal accident closed all southbound lanes in Holly Springs.
Tow truck driver killed on I-575 in Cherokee County
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Historic downtown Senoia is one of the most famous production sites in the Atlanta metro area...
International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours
File image for a water outage.
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

Latest News

FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
CVS pulls some cough-and-cold treatments with ingredient deemed ineffective by doctors
Police presence on Cliff Creek Court
Strangers move into Smyrna home after woman buys it
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel
El presidente Joe Biden habla desde el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca el jueves 19 de octubre...
The White House details its $105 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine, the border and more
ECG Productions in Atlanta, GA.
In Georgia film industry, companies work to keep up with changing world of visual effects, AI