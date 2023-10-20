WATCH: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All northbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Marietta are blocked following after a tractor-trailer overturned on Friday, according to the Marietta Police Department.

The accident happened between the off-ramp from the interstate onto North Loop and the ramp leaving the loop back onto I-75, police said.

All northbound traffic is being exited off the interstate across North Marietta Parkway.

Police said because of the size of the accident, the interstate could be blocked for an “extended period of time.”

Police also said crews are en route to direct traffic and clear the lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta New First for updates.

