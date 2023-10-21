APD looking for person of interest in death of 34-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide on Friday.

After 10:30 p.m. last night, officers responded to a call reporting a person shot near 5 Cleveland Avenue SE, listed as a 24 Hour Food Mart. They found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on-scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting or person of interest to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). You can also file an anonymous report online or text it to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

