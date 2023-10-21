Boil water advisory issued in several metro Atlanta cities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s water management department has issued a boil water advisory for several metro cities.

Residents in South Fulton, Union City, Palmetto, Chattahoochee Hills and Fairburn who have experienced a water outage or low water pressure should boil water before using it for drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth, the department said. Officials are investigating a possible breach on a large water main at 1041 Fairburn Road.

The advisory was first issued Friday afternoon. It is unclear when it will lift.

Atlanta's watershed management department released a map of areas under a boil water advisory. (Atlanta Department of Watershed Management)

“Vigorous” hand washing and showers with soap are acceptable, but in any other case, the department said the water should boil for at least a minute before it’s safe to use. Seniors, people with immune deficiencies and people with babies should be particularly careful, it added.

