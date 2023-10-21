Drug officials find nearly 900 pounds of meth in DeKalb house, arrest 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested after police found enormous amounts of methamphetamine and three guns in a DeKalb County house, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
The house, which is off Loveless Drive in Ellenwood, contained 400 kilograms of meth — or a little over 880 pounds — and 100 gallons of liquid meth. Police also found an AR-15 and two handguns, according to the DEA.
Four of the suspects were from Mexico and one was from California, the DEA said.
