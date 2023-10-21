3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable and dry weekend ahead

Highs in 70s both Saturday and Sunday
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our cold front is out and now we look ahead to a really nice weekend!

Today, expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also be quite breezy with wind gusts upwards of 20 mph possible.

Some slight changes come Sunday, but the day will still be comfortable and nice. Clouds will build overnight which will keep overnight lows slightly warmer to kick off the day.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to kick off Sunday, and top out in the low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We stay rain free and mild all week with highs in the low to mid 70s all week long!

Mid 70s and sunny today. Mostly cloudy start to Sunday with decreasing clouds through the day.
Mid 70s and sunny today. Mostly cloudy start to Sunday with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs in the low 70s Sunday.(Atlanta News First)
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead! Dry with highs in the 70s all week long.
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead! Dry with highs in the 70s all week long.(Atlanta News First)

