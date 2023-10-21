First Alert Forecast: Comfortable and dry weekend ahead
Highs in 70s both Saturday and Sunday
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
Our cold front is out and now we look ahead to a really nice weekend!
Today, expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also be quite breezy with wind gusts upwards of 20 mph possible.
Some slight changes come Sunday, but the day will still be comfortable and nice. Clouds will build overnight which will keep overnight lows slightly warmer to kick off the day.
Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to kick off Sunday, and top out in the low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
We stay rain free and mild all week with highs in the low to mid 70s all week long!
