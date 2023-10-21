Georgia breweries advocate for less state restrictions for distribution

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spencer Nix just celebrated 10 years as the CEO and co-founder of Reformation Brewery.

He’s thankful for his success, however, remembers how difficult it was to start from scratch faced with what he calls Georgia’s “antiquated” distribution laws.

“Are there other makers of products that are having to limit how they run their business and who they can sell to and who their consumer is and being able to build those relationships with them and as a starting small business that is everything,” said Nix.

Joseph Cortes with the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild has been pushing lawmakers for years to loosen restrictions on how breweries can sell their products.

“If we don’t update our state laws and our restrictive system for small breweries, we’re not giving them a fighting chance,” said Cortes.

Current Georgia law limits breweries to selling their product on their property directly to customers. To sell it somewhere else, it has to go through a distributor, something Cortes says isn’t profitable for smaller breweries.

“On average, the immediate mark up for that product, before it gets to retail, before it gets to a consumer, is thirty percent. Just to get to a middle man,” he said.

Ricardo Kelly, owner of Kennesaw-based distribution company ‘Kelly Family Distributors,’ says he understands why breweries want relaxed restrictions.

But he thinks it would be “sheer chaos.”

“Can you imagine the number of customers they’d have to deal with if that was the case, as opposed to one distribution company that has multiple brands,” said Kelly.

The Georgia Beer Wholesalers Association sent Atlanta News First this statement about the proposed distribution law changes:

“Georgia is a great state to brew beer. This is because of thoughtful, incremental changes that have been made over the past 7 years at the legislature, some at the request of craft brewers. Despite the incredible success of breweries in Georgia – growing from just 10 in 2011 to more than 170 now – some in the craft brewing industry continue to push for laws that will weaken a system that offers safeguards for our youth, provides more than 5,000 jobs statewide, ensures a consistent revenue stream to state and local government and, most importantly, guarantees thousands of choices of good beer on store shelves, at bars and in local breweries.

Georgia’s independent, family-owned distributors work every day to promote and sell craft beer, and will continue to do so in partnership with our brewers, retailers, and others who are a vital part of the state’s economy, but we cannot support the changes to state law being pushed by the Georgia Craft Brewers Association, especially when they do not involve all stakeholders in Georgia’s thoughtful and successful alcohol distribution system.”

