Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp holds pet adoption day at Governor’s Mansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Adoption is a cause near and dear to the heart of Marty Kemp, Georgia’s first lady.

Kemp hosted her fifth pet adoption day and Georgia Grown Festival at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday. Shelters from all across the state showed up to connect pets with potential forever families.

“You can come adopt a forever friend, dog or cat, and/or both,” she said.

Kemp said she was heartbroken when she heard about shelters being overcrowded and animals being considered for euthanasia.

“Bring them here and give them an opportunity for those dogs to get adopted,” she said. “Then if they don’t, then go to the next steps that you need to do.”

Holly Kimbell with Gigi’s Therapy Farm and Rescue brought a few rescues to be adopted, including Jada and Ranger.

“It’s pretty devastating when we see some come in [and] people have abused them,” she said.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, more than 174,000 pets in Georgia entered shelters in 2022 alone, showing a dire need for pet parents.

That’s why Kemp is challenging all to consider adoption. She said she would like to hold adoption events more often.

