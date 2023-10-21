3-Degree Guarantee
GBI, Cobb County police investigate after officers shoot armed man in Smyrna

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officers shot a man who was reportedly armed in Smyrna Friday night, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

It happened at Benson Poole and Powder Springs Road, according to Smyrna police. They said numerous people called 911 reporting a man was waving a gun around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they tried to de-escalate the situation, police said. “Officers were confronted by the armed man who pointed a firearm at them and was not compliant with verbal commands causing our officers to fire weapons,” the department said.

The person was taken to the hospital and at his time his condition is unknown.

Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by Cobb County deputies and the GBI.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

