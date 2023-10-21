3-Degree Guarantee
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in driveway, LaGrange police say

By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was airlifted to a trauma hospital early Saturday morning after he was shot multiple times in a driveway, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to a home off Willowcreek Drive. That’s where they found 31-year-old Kadarius Carr Sr., who was lying next to a car in the driveway with gunshot wounds in his torso, police said. His current condition is unknown.

The car he was next to, which was occupied by another person, was also riddled with bullets. Police did not say if the second person was injured.

No suspects have been named. Police ask anyone with information to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603, Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

