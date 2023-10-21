Man charged, victim identified in ‘suspicious death’ in Stone Mountain, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The “suspicious death” of a woman in Stone Mountain is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to deputies, 45-year-old Alysia Darice Scott was found dead at a home on Sheree Trail just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear how long Scott was dead before the call, according to police.

RELATED: Medical call turns into ‘suspicious death’ investigation, Gwinnett police say

Scott’s boyfriend, 50-year-old Kevin Matchen, was arrested and charged following a criminal investigation, according to police.

Police said they had “probable cause” to charge Matchen with felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, criminal trespass and theft by taking.

Police said Matchen and Scott lived at the home where the crime occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.