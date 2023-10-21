Man hospitalized after being shot on Fairington Road, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Fairington Road.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, the department said.

Police said initial information indicated the man had just dropped off his friend in the 2800 block of Fairington Parkway when “an unknown person” shot him.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.