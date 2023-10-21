Police investigating death of shot 20-year-old in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old after he was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday, they said.

Officers were called to Northside Hospital Atlanta when the young man’s friends brought him in for treatment. He reportedly died shortly afterward.

Police believe the shooting happened at a business in the 4800 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, but little else is known yet, they said.

The man was from Norcross and his identity won’t be released until police notify next-of-kin.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at (770) 513.5300. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visiting its website. Tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

