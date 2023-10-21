3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Historic downtown Senoia is one of the most famous production sites in the Atlanta metro area...
International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver killed on I-575 in Cherokee County
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
File image for a water outage.
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

Latest News

Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Rallies in metro Atlanta over Israel-Hamas war
Rallies in metro Atlanta over Israel-Hamas war
Assembly Atlanta construction worker and his dog get a big surprise
Assembly Atlanta construction worker and his dog get a big surprise
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared from I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared from I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County
Rep.Jim Jordan dropped as House Republicans’ speaker nominee
Rep.Jim Jordan dropped as House Republicans’ speaker nominee