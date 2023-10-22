3-Degree Guarantee
Antisemitic flyers spread in Brookhaven overnight, police say

Brookhaven police vehicle
Brookhaven police vehicle(CBS46/WGCL)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Brookhaven residents woke up to antisemitic and “other hate speech” flyers spread across the city overnight, according to police.

The Brookhaven Police Department said it is partnering with city leaders to investigate the distribution, which targeted at least three neighborhoods.

“We want our community to be assured that hate speech will not be tolerated in Brookhaven,” police said in a statement.

Since the beginning of this year, antisemitic flyers have been distributed in multiple areas across metro Atlanta, including Alpharetta, Marietta and Lake Claire. The Anti-Defamation League said antisemitic incidents hit an all-time high in 2022.

Many police departments say flyer distributions aren’t a crime under the First Amendment. But Suwanee police are considering littering charges, they told Atlanta News First.

RELATED COVERAGE: Hate flyers litter one metro Atlanta community

