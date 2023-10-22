Authorities looking for man who disappeared in Lake Lanier

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County crews are scouring Lake Lanier by East Bank Park looking for a man who went missing on Saturday, they said.

The man reportedly jumped off a Jet Ski and tried to swim to shore, but his girlfriend never found him. Gwinnett and Hall County authorities searched the water until sundown, and the search continues Sunday morning, according to Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services.

