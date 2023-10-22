3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine spills in through the day with highs in the 70s

The day starts mostly cloudy, but end up mostly sunny
highs will climb into the low 70s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Another cold front is making its way through north Georgia this morning which will bring some extra clouds to start the day.

As this front sinks south through the day, clouds will decrease and the breeze will pick up leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon paired with wind gusts upwards of 20mph.

The only exception to the mostly sunny skies will be areas south of I-20. For places like Heard, Troup, over to Jasper and Putnam county, the skies will be partly cloudy at best today.

Highs will climb into the low 70s, so over all it’ll be a nice Fall afternoon!

We kick off the work week chilly with lows in the upper 40s near 50. Highs will stay in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow.

The week ahead looks dry and a warming trend will begin mid week. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s Wednesday and we look ahead to 80 degrees to kick off next weekend.

Dry and comfortable stretch of weather ahead. Warming up to 80 degrees by the start of next...
