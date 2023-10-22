Man leaves on bicycle after convenience store robbery in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a person of interest in a burglary on Oct. 21 in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man shown in the photo reportedly entered the Quality Food at 1217 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW and took the cash after pointing a gun at the clerk.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. and spoke to the clerk who said the man also took several other items of value before leaving the store on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. Police said there is a $2,000 reward for information.

