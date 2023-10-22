Woman arrested after reportedly smuggling cocaine in coffee bag, Forsyth County sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman from Cumming was arrested after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said she tried to smuggle cocaine in a coffee bag.

Alexandra Claerbout, 35, faces a drug trafficking charge. She was booked in Forsyth County Jail last Thursday, where she remains with no set bond, jail records show.

Earlier in October, drug task force detectives received a tip that someone in the county was receiving cocaine through the mail and may be distributing it. Authorities then intercepted a package meant for the suspect, which K9 Buzz sniffed positively for narcotics.

Upon opening the box, authorities found a bag of coffee. But the bag also contained more than 60 grams of cocaine, they said.

“Yes that’s correct – just like in the movies!” the office said in a statement.

Also like in the movies, an undercover detective pretended to be a delivery man and brought the package to Claerbout’s address. A search revealed more cocaine, packaging bags and a digital scale in the home.

“Not in Forsyth – not even a little bit!” the office warned.

