3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman arrested after reportedly smuggling cocaine in coffee bag, Forsyth County sheriff says

A woman from Cumming was arrested in early October after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office...
A woman from Cumming was arrested in early October after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said she tried to smuggle cocaine in a coffee bag.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman from Cumming was arrested after the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said she tried to smuggle cocaine in a coffee bag.

Alexandra Claerbout, 35, faces a drug trafficking charge. She was booked in Forsyth County Jail last Thursday, where she remains with no set bond, jail records show.

Earlier in October, drug task force detectives received a tip that someone in the county was receiving cocaine through the mail and may be distributing it. Authorities then intercepted a package meant for the suspect, which K9 Buzz sniffed positively for narcotics.

Upon opening the box, authorities found a bag of coffee. But the bag also contained more than 60 grams of cocaine, they said.

“Yes that’s correct – just like in the movies!” the office said in a statement.

Also like in the movies, an undercover detective pretended to be a delivery man and brought the package to Claerbout’s address. A search revealed more cocaine, packaging bags and a digital scale in the home.

“Not in Forsyth – not even a little bit!” the office warned.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory issued in several metro Atlanta cities
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Desyln Williams was a former student at St. Pius Catholic High School
Atlanta native identified as one of four Pepperdine students killed in tragic crash
Oginga Thompson, left, and Hallie Burgess, right, were charged. A third person, Shaquan Gould,...
Strangers who took over Cobb County home charged with burglary
Assembly Atlanta
Assembly Atlanta’s star-studded gala: Red Carpet Special

Latest News

Search for man who fell overboard into Lake Lanier enters second day
Authorities looking for man who disappeared in Lake Lanier
I-285 EB was shut down early Sunday morning after a wreck ejected a passenger from a car.
Wreck ejects passenger from car, shuts down I-285, police say
Assembly Atlanta’s star-studded gala: Red Carpet Special
Assembly Atlanta’s star-studded gala: Red Carpet Special
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp holds pet adoption day at Governor’s Mansion
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp holds pet adoption day at Governor’s Mansion