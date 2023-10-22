Wreck ejects passenger from car, shuts down I-285, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A violent crash ejected a person from a car early Sunday morning, according to Sandy Springs police.

Near 12:30 a.m., the accident shut down all lanes of I-285 EB near New Northside Drive, police said. A passenger in the overturned vehicle was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

The road opened back up two hours later, according to police.

