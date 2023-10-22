3-Degree Guarantee
Wreck ejects passenger from car, shuts down I-285, police say

I-285 EB was shut down early Sunday morning after a wreck ejected a passenger from a car.
I-285 EB was shut down early Sunday morning after a wreck ejected a passenger from a car.(Sandy Springs Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A violent crash ejected a person from a car early Sunday morning, according to Sandy Springs police.

Near 12:30 a.m., the accident shut down all lanes of I-285 EB near New Northside Drive, police said. A passenger in the overturned vehicle was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

The road opened back up two hours later, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

