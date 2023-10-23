3-Degree Guarantee
Car crash shatters wine business, caught on video

Surveillance footage caught the moment a vehicle burst through a local wine store in Milwaukee. (Source: WISN/THELMA CAROL WINE MERCHANTS/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Surveillance video capturing the moment a car slams into Thelma Carol Wine Merchants early Saturday morning.

“It was so horrific. There was car oil and Italian wine, mostly Italian wine all over the floor, up to now your entire life’s work, and completely shattered in, in 10 seconds,” said Rebecca Sue Button.

The shop, just 1 year old, is closed for business while she and her husband rebuild.

Button said she is overwhelmed, upset and hoping the driver is held accountable.

“I hope you realize what you have done to this very personal, loving, beautiful space that my husband and I have worked, I’m sorry, really hard to curate,” she said.

Video shows people get out of the car Moments after the crash, gather some belongings and leave the scene.

Button said that the shop is her heart and soul. The damage is still very apparent, a bike rack knocked over and mangled. Motor oil is seen and smelled all over the ground, and they’ve boarded up the shop for now.

And as they rebuild, dedicated customers are changing their plans.

“We were slated to have our, um, rehearsal party here Thursday, October 26th,” Kallie Palm said.

But they said they are ready to help Button in any way they can.

“There’s like a lot of heart in the shop, and so it’s hard to see it in that state,” Palm said.

“We knew we wanted to start a business here. And man, are we feeling that we made the right decision? Of course, it has been overwhelmingly beautiful and we’re just so grateful,” Button said.

