3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 billion as the biggest US oil companies get even bigger

FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton,...
FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022. Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion, and it’s not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.

Chevron said Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.

Chevron is paying for Hess with stock. Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. Including debt, Chevron valued the deal at $60 billion.

Chevron said the deal will help to increase the amount of cash given back to shareholders. The company anticipates that in January it will be able to recommend boosting its first-quarter dividend by 8% to $1.63. This would still need board approval. The company also expects to increase stock buybacks by $2.5 billion to the top end of its guidance range of $20 billion per year once the transaction closes.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the first half of next year. It still needs approval by Hess shareholders.

Shares of Chevron Corp. declined nearly 3% before the opening bell Monday. Hess Corp.’s stock rose slightly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Boil water advisory lifted for several metro Atlanta cities
I-285 EB was shut down early Sunday morning after a wreck ejected a passenger from a car.
Hit-and-run crash ejects passenger from car, shuts down I-285, police say
Authorities are searching Lake Lanier for Walter Guardado, who disappeared while on the water...
Authorities looking for man who disappeared in Lake Lanier
Desyln Williams was a former student at St. Pius Catholic High School
Atlanta native identified as one of four Pepperdine students killed in tragic crash

Latest News

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s South Economy Parking lot closes Monday
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s South Economy Parking lot closes Monday
Antisemitic flyers spread in Brookhaven overnight, police say
Antisemitic flyers spread in Brookhaven overnight, police say
Authorities looking for man who disappeared in Lake Lanier
Authorities looking for man who disappeared in Lake Lanier
A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave