Crews battle house, garage fire in Alpharetta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters were dispatched to High Hampton Chase in Alpharetta for the report of a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, crews found smoke and fire showing from the garage window upon arrival.

Firefighters searched the residence and extinguished the fire. The department said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“The fire was quickly knocked down and contained in the garage. An uninvolved vehicle was in the garage at the time and sustained damages due to exposure to the heat,” the department said.

There is no information on what caused the fire.

