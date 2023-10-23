Crowd in Midtown rallies in support of Palestine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crowd of people took to the streets in Midtown Sunday afternoon to rally in support of Palestine.

“Free, free Palestine,” people chanted.

They held signs, waved flags, and shouted through bullhorns: “Long live Palestine.”

The display lined Spring Street, as they chanted their support for the Palestinian people as fighting continues.

Protesters we spoke with say they want Palestinian liberation, and they want the land they feel is rightfully theirs

“We will get our homeland because we are protected by Allah, and Allah is watching over us right now,” said Salsabil Salem, who was one of the protesters. “To all the Israelis out there, I want to tell you that we will get our land back, and this is our land.”

“I feel like it could be less with the bloodshed and everything,” she continued, “But they know this was our land, so therefore, they should give it back easily and respectfully.”

About two weeks ago, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched multiple coordinated attacks on Israel. Israel declared war and attacked back.

“Taking land that was not once yours, that’s wrong,” said protester Amira Salem, referring to the Israeli people. “Killing our children-- that’s wrong.”

The rally was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, along with groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement, GSU Students for Justice in Palestine, and Community Movement Builders.

