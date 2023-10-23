FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 70s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies today with the 40s to start and 70s this afternoon.

Monday’s summary

High - 75°

Normal high - 72°

Chance of rain - 0%

Chilly start, nice afternoons

Temperatures will be in the 40s for most of metro Atlanta as you step out the door this morning for work. Despite the chilly start, highs will warm into the 70s this afternoon, which is above average.

You’ll notice some clouds out there today, but it will stay dry.

High pressure is in control of north Georgia, which will keep a similar forecast in place for the entire week and weekend.

Monday's highs in north Georgia (Atlanta News First)

