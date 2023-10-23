Grandson fatally shoots his grandfather in Lithonia, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a grandfather was shot and killed by his grandson in Lithonia Sunday night.

According to the Lithonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the 7000 block of Dean Court.

When officers got to the scene, they found the 77-year-old grandfather dead. The 34-year-old grandson was arrested, the department said.

While the motive is unknown at this time, police said this was a domestic situation.

