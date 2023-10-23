3-Degree Guarantee
Grandson fatally shoots his grandfather in Lithonia, police say

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a grandfather was shot and killed by his grandson in Lithonia Sunday night.

According to the Lithonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the 7000 block of Dean Court.

When officers got to the scene, they found the 77-year-old grandfather dead. The 34-year-old grandson was arrested, the department said.

While the motive is unknown at this time, police said this was a domestic situation.

Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

