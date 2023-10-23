3-Degree Guarantee
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s South Economy Parking lot closes Monday

Travelers walk through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, GA, on Sep. 15, 2023.
Travelers walk through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, GA, on Sep. 15, 2023.(Joshua Walker / Atlanta News First)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Economy Parking Lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will close starting Monday.

Other options for passengers looking to park include West Deck, Select Deck and Park Ride lots.

The deck’s construction is phase one and airport officials estimate the project will be completed in 2026.

“Right now we get a lot of feedback on social media that talks about capacity,” one official said in an earlier press conference. “We have to build capacity for future growth of this amazing airport.”

The new South deck will include 6,700 additional parking spots, ticketless entry and exit and a bridge to the domestic terminal.

