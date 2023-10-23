Man arrested after girlfriend’s body found in apartment closet, Thomaston police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested a man who reportedly killed his girlfriend and stuffed her body in a suitcase hidden in an apartment closet in Thomaston on Saturday.

According to the Thomaston Police Department, Margret Dubignon’s family said they had not heard from her since Thursday. Police said they responded to 109 W. County Rd. and conducted a welfare check. They went to the victim’s apartment where she was not found.

The victim’s family later told police officers that her boyfriend, identified as Freddrick Durham, lived with her and that he was not at the apartment and Margret’s vehicle was missing as well.

“While officers were placing Ms. Margret on GCIC as a missing person and investigating the vehicle information they were dispatched back to the apartments around 9 a.m. in reference to family members locating a body believed to be Ms. Margret that had been concealed in a large suitcase in the closet of her apartment,” the department said.

Police said the body in the suitcase was identified as Margret Dubignon. Two hours later authorities found Dubignon’s vehicle and arrested Durham who is now considered a homicide suspect.

The department said Durham was charged with felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

