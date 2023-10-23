South Economy Parking lot at Atlanta airport closes for construction

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Economy Parking Lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport closed on Monday, Oct. 23 in preparation for construction that is set to start on Nov. 1.

Other options for passengers looking to park include the West Deck, Select Deck and Park-Ride lots.

The deck’s construction is phase one, and airport officials estimate the project will be completed in 2026.

“Right now, we get a lot of feedback on social media that talks about capacity,” said airport deputy general manager Jai Ferrell at an earlier press conference. “We have to build capacity for future growth of this amazing airport.”

The new South deck will include 6,700 additional parking spots, ticketless entry and exit, and a bridge to the domestic terminal.

