South Economy Parking lot at Atlanta airport closes for construction

A new seven-level parking deck is expected to be completed in 2026
The South Economy Parking Lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport closed Monday in preparation for construction.
By Jasmina Alston and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Economy Parking Lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport closed on Monday, Oct. 23 in preparation for construction that is set to start on Nov. 1.

Other options for passengers looking to park include the West Deck, Select Deck and Park-Ride lots.

The deck’s construction is phase one, and airport officials estimate the project will be completed in 2026.

“Right now, we get a lot of feedback on social media that talks about capacity,” said airport deputy general manager Jai Ferrell at an earlier press conference. “We have to build capacity for future growth of this amazing airport.”

The new South deck will include 6,700 additional parking spots, ticketless entry and exit, and a bridge to the domestic terminal.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s South Economy Parking lot closes Monday
Antisemitic flyers spread in Brookhaven overnight, police say
Authorities looking for man who disappeared in Lake Lanier
