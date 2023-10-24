Man fatally shoots brother, himself in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an hours-long standoff at a home in Marietta, according to Cobb County police.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the shooting happened at 3230 Plains Way in Marietta around 5:41 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two brothers had a “heated argument” which led to one brother being shot in the leg.
The department said the man who fired the shot barricaded himself in the home prompting a SWAT standoff. When the SWAT team searched the home, they found the man died from a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was not seriously injured. Police said the man is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
