Atlanta students experience ‘No Place for Hate’ Day

Mays High School held an assembly featuring a “human museum” where students held signs expressing their feelings about being bullied.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the eighth consecutive year, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has named Atlanta Public Schools as an official “No Place for Hate” school district and schools across the city are showcasing the recognition in various ways.

For example, on Wednesday, Mays High School held an assembly featuring a “human museum” where students held signs expressing their feelings about being bullied for their height, their looks or their beliefs.

“Over the years, I’ve been bullied about my skirts, and that’s a part of my religion,” said sophomore Samantha Eason.

As a Pentecostal, Eason has worn below-the-knee skirts her whole life, and she’s accustomed to classmates snickering at her because of it.

“Sometimes it upsets me, or I get sad about it,” she said.

The sign Eason held at the assembly featured the words, “My skirts are a part of who I am. Religion.”

As her peers walked past her and read her sign, Eason said it was nice to hear their words of encouragement.

“It kind of made me cry a little bit because it’s something I’ve never experienced before,” she said.

“That’s what we want to encourage,” Ramon Garner, Mays High School principal, said. “We love you. We want you here, and this is a place where you can come and feel safe and belong and meet different people who are different from you.”

Also on Wednesday, students and district employees were encouraged to wear the “No Place for Hate” colors — black and yellow.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle read the anti-bullying book “Say Something” to all elementary school students via video.

Atlanta Public Schools earned the “No Place for Hate” designation because all of its schools met the Anti-Defamation League’s criteria: exposing all students to the “No Place for Hate” pledge; creating proposals for at least three engaging school-wide activities approved by the ADL that inspire students and staff to become effective allies in creating schools that are free of bias, prejudice, and bullying; and submitting reflections on the impact of the three activities.

