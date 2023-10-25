Water main break in DeKalb County repaired, officials say

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break was repaired in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews fixed a six-inch water main break near Clifton and Oxford roads.

Watershed management officials said customers in the area could see low or no water during the repair.

The repair was finished around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.