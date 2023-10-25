Delta cancels more flights between US, Tel Aviv

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta is canceling additional flights between the U.S. and Tel Aviv because of ongoing conflict in the region.

Delta announced it will cancel service through Nov. 15, 2023, for flights between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

All remaining Delta service between Tel Aviv and Atlanta and Boston will also be canceled.

Delta says it continues to have a travel waiver for customers who booked travel before Oct. 11, 2023, to/from TLV so they can rebook their travel on available flights through Sept. 6, 2024.

