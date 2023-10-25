3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia fine arts center working to make arts accessible to those in need

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One week immersed in art projects, music, and dance can make for an unforgettable experience for a child.

“It is an amazing place to go. You can learn how to do art, do sculptures, go on adventures, and sing too,” said 8-year-old Alyssa Walker.

Fifty students, grades three through five, from Cedar Grove Elementary School in Ellenwood took part in a week-long fine arts program at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center.

“Cedar Grove is a Title I school. We are in south Dekalb County. We have over 90% of our students who are on free and reduced lunch. The poverty level in this area is pretty high,” said Norman Thomas with Cedar Grove Elementary.

The community arts center focuses on art education. They teach everything from blacksmithing to painting and have done what they can to make art accessible to as many people as possible — immigrants and refugees, people transitioning out of homelessness, veterans and kids in need.

“It is joy. It is also the opportunity to discover other ways to express themselves. One thing I love about art is you can take a mistake and with creativity, learn how to take that mistake and turn it into a masterpiece. I think that is what our students are doing,” said Thomas.

Their new mission is to expand those programs.

“We want to share it with as many people as we possibly can,” said Andrew Keenan.

For more information about the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center or to find out how you can support them, visit their website. To learn more about the center’s history, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure