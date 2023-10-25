3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee

A Blue Ridge restaurant has an "unable to parent" fee on its menu. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia restaurant is gaining national attention for charging customers a fee for what it deems to be bad parenting.

The menu at Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, located on Aska Road in Blue Ridge, offers a selection of dishes like steak, trout and American fare. But look a little closer, and you’ll notice something else.

Located boldly near the bottom of the menu is an adult surcharge for customers “unable to parent,” followed by three dollar signs. According to some restaurant reviewers, the exact amount is apparently at the restaurant’s discretion, with some saying they were charged $50.

Two Google reviews from Toccoa Riverside Restaurant commenting on "adults unable to parent"...
Two Google reviews from Toccoa Riverside Restaurant commenting on "adults unable to parent" surcharge. (Google Reviews)

The stated surcharge has since gone viral on social media. Some have criticized the restaurant, calling the fee “discriminatory” and “vague.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Toccoa Riverside Restaurant for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure