Missing Gwinnett County man found safe

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Deputies said Christopher Little, 53, was last seen at the Hyatt Hotel at 5600 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 24.

On Thursday, officials said he was found safe.

Police said at the time, he was last seen driving a black Chevy Malibu with a Tennessee license plate.

