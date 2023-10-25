Lilburn police looking for suspect tied to rash of restaurant break-ins

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Gwinnett County businesses are recovering from repeated break-ins.

Surveillance video early Monday morning shows a man breaking into Mama’s Empanadas on Indian Trail Road.

Video inside ATL Pho down the street shows the same thing just hours later.

“We had a rash of four that all came up at the same time, “said Capt. Scott Bennett with Lilburn police.

Bennett says a nearby Burger King and Baby Owl’s Chicago Dogs were also hit.

Baby Owl’s was burglarized twice in just the last couple of weeks.

Authorities say the thief got away with a couple of hundred dollars but left costly damage.

“It wasn’t even the monetary loss. It’s just the actual property damage of someone tearing the place up looking for something that was not there,” said Bennett.

Authorities believe the suspect seen in the videos is tied to the rash of break-ins Monday morning.

However, it’s unclear if he’s the same thief who targeted businesses weeks before.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lilburn Police Department at 770-921-2211.

