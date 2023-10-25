3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Meet Atlanta’s 5 new Michelin-star restaurants

The Michelin guide inspectors have scoured the city looking for the best food it has to offer.
By Hope Dean and Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than 20 years, the Michelin Guide has told Americans where to find the best food in the country. And for the first time, the renowned critics turned their eye to Atlanta, often dubbed a major “foodie” city.

The guide ranks restaurants on a one to three-star system, with just 139 eateries worldwide earning the three-star rank. The one-star rank marks restaurants with a high ingredient standard. Less than 3,000 restaurants have this prestigious award — but on Tuesday, Michelin added five Atlanta locations to that list.

“Our famously anonymous inspectors enjoyed experiencing Atlanta and its dynamic culinary landscape,” Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide’s international director, said. “They came away impressed with the diverse offerings, as the selection of restaurants not only reflects a taste of the South but also has a good deal of international flavor.”

Here’s a tour of Atlanta’s brand-new Michelin-star restaurants.

Atlas

Atlas is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.
Atlas is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.(Tomas Espinoza/Michelin)

Found in the St. Regis Atlanta, Atlas “brings a fresh and innovative approach to traditional cooking.”

According to the Michelin Guide,

The restaurant also offers vegetarian and vegan dining options.

Address: 88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Atlas website

Phone number: 404-600-6471

Hayakawa

Hayakawa is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.
Hayakawa is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.(Hayakawa)

Chef Atsushi Hayakawa began his presence in Atlanta on Buford Highway, but it’s his West Midtown location that won him a Michelin star. The location on the ground floor of Star Metals has just eight seats.

According to the Michelin guide,

Address: 1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Sushi Hayakawa website

Phone number: 770-986-0010

Bacchanalia

Bacchanalia is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.
Bacchanalia is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.(Amanda Greene/Michelin)

Bacchanalia opened in 1993. The restaurant also won a Green Star, highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to sustainable dining. Many of its seasonal ingredients are sourced from a farm owned by owners Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison.

According to the Michelin Guide,

Address: 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318

Bacchanalia website

Lazy Betty

Lazy Betty is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.
Lazy Betty is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.(Andrew Thomas Lee/Michelin)

Lazy Betty in Candler Park offers four or seven-course meals, with vegetarian and vegan dining options.

According to the Michelin Guide,

Address: 1530 Dekalb Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Lazy Betty website

Phone number: 404-975-3692

Mujō

Mujō is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.
Mujō is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star.(Andrew Thomas Lee/Michelin)

Mujō, located on 14th Street, offers a different sushi experience from Sushi Hayakawa. Hayakawa focuses on nigiri, a type of hand-pressed sushi. Mujō, conversely, focuses of edomae, a type of sushi that is often cured before serving.

According to the Michelin Guide,

Address: 691 14th St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30318

Mujō website

Phone number: 404-400-6832

RELATED

These are the restaurants selected for the Atlanta edition of the Michelin Guide

Atlanta latest city to join ‘Michelin Guide’

The full list of 1-star Michelin restaurants around the globe

Southern stars shine in premiere of Michelin guide Atlanta

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure