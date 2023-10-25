Meet Atlanta’s 5 new Michelin-star restaurants

Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than 20 years, the Michelin Guide has told Americans where to find the best food in the country. And for the first time, the renowned critics turned their eye to Atlanta, often dubbed a major “foodie” city.
The guide ranks restaurants on a one to three-star system, with just 139 eateries worldwide earning the three-star rank. The one-star rank marks restaurants with a high ingredient standard. Less than 3,000 restaurants have this prestigious award — but on Tuesday, Michelin added five Atlanta locations to that list.
“Our famously anonymous inspectors enjoyed experiencing Atlanta and its dynamic culinary landscape,” Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide’s international director, said. “They came away impressed with the diverse offerings, as the selection of restaurants not only reflects a taste of the South but also has a good deal of international flavor.”
Here’s a tour of Atlanta’s brand-new Michelin-star restaurants.
Atlas
Found in the St. Regis Atlanta, Atlas “brings a fresh and innovative approach to traditional cooking.”
The restaurant also offers vegetarian and vegan dining options.
Address: 88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Chef Atsushi Hayakawa began his presence in Atlanta on Buford Highway, but it’s his West Midtown location that won him a Michelin star. The location on the ground floor of Star Metals has just eight seats.
Bacchanalia opened in 1993. The restaurant also won a Green Star, highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to sustainable dining. Many of its seasonal ingredients are sourced from a farm owned by owners Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison.
Address: 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
Mujō, located on 14th Street, offers a different sushi experience from Sushi Hayakawa. Hayakawa focuses on nigiri, a type of hand-pressed sushi. Mujō, conversely, focuses of edomae, a type of sushi that is often cured before serving.