Meet Atlanta’s 5 new Michelin-star restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than 20 years, the Michelin Guide has told Americans where to find the best food in the country. And for the first time, the renowned critics turned their eye to Atlanta, often dubbed a major “foodie” city.

The guide ranks restaurants on a one to three-star system, with just 139 eateries worldwide earning the three-star rank. The one-star rank marks restaurants with a high ingredient standard. Less than 3,000 restaurants have this prestigious award — but on Tuesday, Michelin added five Atlanta locations to that list.

“Our famously anonymous inspectors enjoyed experiencing Atlanta and its dynamic culinary landscape,” Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide’s international director, said. “They came away impressed with the diverse offerings, as the selection of restaurants not only reflects a taste of the South but also has a good deal of international flavor.”

Here’s a tour of Atlanta’s brand-new Michelin-star restaurants.

Atlas

Atlas is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star. (Tomas Espinoza/Michelin)

Found in the St. Regis Atlanta, Atlas “brings a fresh and innovative approach to traditional cooking.”

When the night calls for a grand celebration, few places fit quite like Atlas. Order à la carte from Chef Freddy Money’s seasonal American menu with European influences or celebrate with the tasting menu for dishes like tender lobster plated with smoked paprika butter sauce and heirloom summer squash, and poached halibut composed with a trio of beet preparations. Wagyu beef from Australia is a decadent end to the savory courses. Impressive cocktails, a cheese cart and whimsical desserts complete the well-rounded experience.

The restaurant also offers vegetarian and vegan dining options.

Address: 88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Atlas website

Phone number: 404-600-6471

Hayakawa

Hayakawa is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star. (Hayakawa)

Chef Atsushi Hayakawa began his presence in Atlanta on Buford Highway, but it’s his West Midtown location that won him a Michelin star. The location on the ground floor of Star Metals has just eight seats.

A local legend for his Japanese cuisine on Buford Highway, Chef Atsushi Hayakawa has begun a new chapter in West Midtown. The meal is a procession of small courses and hews toward the structure of kaiseki. After items such as an appetizer trio with clear fish soup, scallop sashimi with miso-mustard sauce and simmered monkfish, it’s time for sushi. The chef crafts nigiri from imported fish that needs little embellishment and is amply sized in the tradition of Hokkaido style in deference to the chef’s hometown.

Address: 1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Sushi Hayakawa website

Phone number: 770-986-0010

Bacchanalia

Bacchanalia is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star. (Amanda Greene/Michelin)

Bacchanalia opened in 1993. The restaurant also won a Green Star, highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to sustainable dining. Many of its seasonal ingredients are sourced from a farm owned by owners Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison.

Chefs/Owners Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison and Executive Chef Kai NaLampoon offer a multicourse prix fixe that involves a bit of flair, with some dishes arriving on carts or nestled inside glass cloches, and the cheese course is a wonderful surprise. Rather than an expected slice, the team presents a clever take with a crumbly oat date cake and a dot of black garlic sauce surrounded by rings of parmesan. Chilled lobster in a ponzu sauce with bright English peas and horseradish oil is also memorable, but it may just be the delicate grapefruit soufflé garnished with spicy pistachio crumble and rose crème anglaise that takes the cake.

Address: 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318

Bacchanalia website

Lazy Betty

Lazy Betty is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star. (Andrew Thomas Lee/Michelin)

Lazy Betty in Candler Park offers four or seven-course meals, with vegetarian and vegan dining options.

Chef Ron Hsu and Chef Aaron Phillips oversee a contemporary tasting menu with clever flavor combinations that highlight regional ingredients. Causa is given a Southern slant with sweet Georgia shrimp, avocado purée and potato foam infused with aji amarillo pepper, while seared Hudson Valley foie gras is sided by Granny Smith apple, sweet potato and dots of pumpkin butter. From the pre-dessert lemon sherbet with a coconut crumble to the elegant rosewater panna cotta, they impress to the end.

Address: 1530 Dekalb Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Lazy Betty website

Phone number: 404-975-3692

Mujō

Mujō is one of five Atlanta restaurants that recently won a Michelin star. (Andrew Thomas Lee/Michelin)

Mujō, located on 14th Street, offers a different sushi experience from Sushi Hayakawa. Hayakawa focuses on nigiri, a type of hand-pressed sushi. Mujō, conversely, focuses of edomae, a type of sushi that is often cured before serving.

Mujō is an intimate setting with a moody elegance. This is the domain of Chef J. Trent Harris and his skilled team who make all feel well cared for. Here, tradition has been replaced with a rollicking good time, where the always-surprising interpretation of omakase begin with an array of zensai, like a morsel of Florida cobia grilled over binchotan, dressed with a red miso sauce and some local pattypan squash. After some cooked bites, it’s time for the raw. Nigiri needs little to impress, while supplemental dishes offer the likes of Hokkaido hair crab, tosazu and mozuku.

Address: 691 14th St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30318

Mujō website

Phone number: 404-400-6832

