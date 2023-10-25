Milton road reopens after tractor-trailer splits in half, police say
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A road in Milton reopened Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer “split in half,” according to the city’s police department.
Francis Road between Thompson Road and Hopewell Grove Drive was closed due to the crash for several hours.
