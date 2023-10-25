New live action gaming experience opens in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Activate Atlanta is a brand new, fully immersive experience.

It’s the first of its kind in Georgia and it plays out all around you.

“You’re working out your legs. And it gets your heart pumping,” said Michael Boles, assistant manager of Activate Atlanta.

Boles is an army veteran who wanted a job where he could stay active.

With 11 different rooms, each with multiple games and difficulty levels, he says working out has never been more fun.

“Like I said, it’s more hand and eye coordination and it just keeps you pumping,” Boles said.

Not everyone participates in the indoor gaming experience to burn calories.

“Our son is actually a cancer survivor and we’re celebrating clear scans, so we’re here to celebrate,” said Charlotte Marie Sturtz.

Sturtz’s 9-year-old son Paul is a big fan of video games.

He’s got a whole to do list.

“I want to do that climbing game and maybe a laser game and I saw a throwing game and I really love throwing,” said Paul Sturtz.

Keshawn Morgan and Cymiah Alexander are also celebrating a special occasion.

“It’s our anniversary today. It’s two years, two years,” said Alexander.

They’re ready to beat some games with teamwork and say challenging each other is part of the fun.

“Just like having a whole arena of games I can beat her in. I’m excited. I’m excited for the competition,” said Morgan.

With 75 minutes of playing time per session, are you up to the challenge?

