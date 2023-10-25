Suspected shooter, man killed identified in Douglas County shooting involving deputy

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deputy was shot Wednesday in Douglas County, along with a suspect and a man who later died, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said.

Deputies arrived at a home off North Bear Drive near Kings Highway at 9:30 a.m. where a person was shot, the sheriff’s office said. The GBI said the deputy gave commands for the suspect to show their hands. The GBI said the suspect shot at the deputy once, retreated into the house and then shot the deputy again before the deputy returned fire. The deputy was shot multiple times, according to the GBI.

The person who was originally shot was killed, and the reported gunman and the deputy were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The GBI said Wednesday night they are both expected to survive.

The GBI said the deceased man was identified as Walter Jackson, Sr. 66, and the shooting suspect was identified as Jonathan Christian Roman, 27.

A woman who was holding a baby was inside the home at the time of the shooting, the GBI said. On Wednesday morning, it was reported after a press briefing with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that the woman was also shot. The GBI did not say the woman was shot in their statement Wednesday night.

>> WATCH FULL MEDIA BRIEFING:

The shooting incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I came back and that’s when I heard a couple of shots and I thought it was some construction going on,” said Jonas Delrosario who lives just a few houses away from where the shooting took place. “From there, about 20 minutes pass, around 9:30, the cops pulled up, around four or five cops, I hear them pass by fast with the sirens on that’s when I started putting pieces together.”

Outside Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta News First crews saw cruisers escorted by the Georgia State Patrol. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds was seen arriving at the hospital as well.

Pounds said on social media that the “situation is under control and that there is no current threat to the community or nearby school.”

When the shooting suspect was airlifted to Grady, he had life-threatening injuries.

At one point, nearby Alexander High School, Bill Arp Elementary and Yeager Middle School were on lockdown, but those have since been lifted, a district official said.

>> WATCH LAW ENFORCEMENT AT GRADY:

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies seen rushing to Grady Hospital.

The GBI said this marks the 84th officer-involved shooting it has been asked to investigate this year. Once its investigation is complete, the GBI said the case will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.