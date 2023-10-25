Westside Stride street festival to highlight Atlanta’s Upper Westside District

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Upper Westside District is growing and creating its own identity and vibe. The Midtown neighborhood just west of the connector is hoping their inaugural Westside Stride street festival this Sunday will give people a feel and taste of what the Upper Westside has to offer.

The Westside Stride will take over a mile-and-half stretch of Howell Mill Road and Marietta Street. The government organization Upper Westside Community Improvement District will open the street to pedestrians only so you can walk, bike, or scoot through the streets while checking out local entertainment and fun activities, and see up close the many new, local businesses.

“The area has evolved from 20 years ago. It’s amazing to me. I mean, just the infrastructure, the restaurants, the high rises. I mean, it looks completely different from how I remember it as a kid,” said Ray White, manager of Emmy Squared Pizza.

Some of the activities planned include a cornhole tournament, a vintage and homemade goods market, a local beer garden, and live music.

“It gives us a chance to showcase all the wonderful things that Atlanta has done to create this new energy around the side of town,” said White.

The Westside Stride also seeks to raise awareness about the walkability and bikeability of the area. Connectivity, safety, and living experience are key initiatives of the Upper Westside CID, which is a special governmental entity formed by local commercial property owners and legislated by the city of Atlanta.

“Our streets aren’t going to get any wider, so we really need to figure out how to move more efficiently and safely through this area,” said Adeline Collot, program director for Upper Westside CID. “It’s becoming very walkable, very dense so highlighting the infrastructure that allows people to be able to do that is the clearest way for us to help bring more people to this area.”

The street festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can learn more about the event by visiting the Westside Stride’s website here.

Motorists should keep in mind that during the festival, Howell Mill Road, Marietta Street, and part of 17th Street will be open to pedestrians only between Trabert Avenue and Northside Drive.

