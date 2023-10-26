Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jeep Cherokee found itself dangling over the edge of a Marietta hospital parking deck early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the WellStar Kennestone Physicians Center’s parking garage, which is part of WellStar Kennestone Hospital, near 1 a.m. The vehicle’s hood and front wheels were suspended dozens of feet in the air from the deck’s fourth floor.

The Jeep, which belonged to a hospital visitor, was safely removed by a tow truck. No injuries were reported, and police have not commented on how the incident happened.

